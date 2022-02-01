Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Down 2.8%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $119.00 and last traded at $119.26. Approximately 15,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 637,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Get Allegion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.