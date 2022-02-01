Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.60

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.60 ($0.42) and traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.34). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 191,054 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02.

In other news, insider Peter Jensen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,520.03).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

