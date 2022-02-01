Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Achieves Market Cap of $462,513.47

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $462,513.47 and approximately $6,271.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alliance Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

