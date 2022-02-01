Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,357 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,066,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 110,812 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,273,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,014 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

