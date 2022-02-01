Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 207,030 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 207,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Clarivate stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

