Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after buying an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $141,186,000. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

