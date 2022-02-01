Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 215,000 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 349.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Utz Brands worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 119.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 486,172 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.05.

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $424,321.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd Staub bought 2,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 156,756 shares of company stock worth $2,563,399 over the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.