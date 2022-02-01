Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of LGI Homes worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in LGI Homes by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 998.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

