Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of ManTech International worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

