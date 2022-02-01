Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,518 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Kirby worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 18.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Kirby in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

KEX stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,378 shares of company stock valued at $756,473. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

