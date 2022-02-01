Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.55 Million Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of AAON worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,699,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

