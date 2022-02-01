Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of WD-40 worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.98. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

