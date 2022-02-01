Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.69 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.