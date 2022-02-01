Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Axos Financial worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of AX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

