Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.79 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of NewMarket worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEU opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.14 and a 200-day moving average of $339.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

