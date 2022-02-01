Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.23 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.45% of AAR worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

AAR stock opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $91,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

