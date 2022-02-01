Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.26 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Nevro worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 50.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Nevro stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $183.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

