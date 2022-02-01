Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.29 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,855 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of 3D Systems worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after purchasing an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $65,296,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

3D Systems stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,189 shares of company stock valued at $562,769. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.