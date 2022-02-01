Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

