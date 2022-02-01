Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Sonos worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

