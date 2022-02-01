Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,416 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $3,412,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth $3,393,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

