Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT stock opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

