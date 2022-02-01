Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,640 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Ameris Bancorp worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.16 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Ameris Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

