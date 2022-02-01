Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,973 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,840,000 after buying an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $74.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

