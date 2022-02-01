Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,130 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Axos Financial worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of AX opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

