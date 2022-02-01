Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,369 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Rogers worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $12,095,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Rogers by 431.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $157.54 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

