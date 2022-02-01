Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,935 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 642,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of ICL Group worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after buying an additional 201,858 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 160,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ICL Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after buying an additional 197,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

ICL Group stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

