Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,198 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Southern Copper by 529.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 39,482 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 15.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

