Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,857 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of Under Armour worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 127.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 191,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $4,258,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.16 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.31.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

