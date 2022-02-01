Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,057 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.34% of Bank7 worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Bank7 in the second quarter valued at $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSVN opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $219.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.19.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,122,080 shares of company stock valued at $24,571,237. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

