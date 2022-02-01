Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,462 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39,294 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

