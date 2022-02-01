Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Urban Outfitters worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 430,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,523,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

