Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €269.00 ($302.25) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($276.40) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($266.29) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($292.13) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €242.23 ($272.17).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €0.45 ($0.51) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €227.35 ($255.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,866 shares. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($232.36). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is €203.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.