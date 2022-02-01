Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.67. Allot Communications shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 364,941 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market cap of $339.68 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

