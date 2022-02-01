AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $103,396.92 and $39.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00028893 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

