Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.45 and last traded at $116.52. Approximately 49,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,085,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.67.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

