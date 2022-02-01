ALPEK (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 12,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded ALPEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

