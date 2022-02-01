Alpha Token Price Hits $0.0257 on Major Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $890,872.32 and approximately $466.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 499.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00050924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.33 or 0.07156569 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.15 or 0.99980409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00051647 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00053852 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

