Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $14.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,692.02. 52,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,844.58 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,826.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,811.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

