Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOG traded up $43.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,757.57. 2,514,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,914.49 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,829.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,828.21.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total value of $8,748,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock worth $417,862,251. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

