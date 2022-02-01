Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.84 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS.

GOOGL stock traded up $46.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,752.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,823.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,812.95. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,906.37 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.