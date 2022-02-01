Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,496.0 days.

AMDWF stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Amada has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery and equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and range of tools for bending and punching.

