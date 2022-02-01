Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,496.0 days.
AMDWF stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Amada has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $10.94.
Amada Company Profile
