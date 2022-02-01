Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report $151.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $579.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $585.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $609.31 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $680.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $43,350,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 706,185 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

