Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Coatue Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 218,746 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $708,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $126,739,208. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,004.91 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,307.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,375.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.