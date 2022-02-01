Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,739,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $23.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,967.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,160. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,307.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3,375.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,167.18.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

