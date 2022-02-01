Ambire AdEx (ADX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.50 Million

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $61.09 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ambire AdEx Profile

Ambire AdEx (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,027,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,584,563 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

