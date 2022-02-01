Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 8,468,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,621. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

