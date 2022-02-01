Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$5.11-5.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.43-4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,028. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

