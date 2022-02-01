Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Ameren worth $18,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ameren by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 180,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

