American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,729 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of American Campus Communities worth $35,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American Campus Communities by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $57.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

